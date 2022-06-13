Charlie Ross gave the crowd his best CR7 impersonation, but it wasn't enough for Barnstoneworth to secure the three points.
Travelling to Dubbo to take on Orana Spurs in round ten of the Western Premier League, Barnies would have been hopeful of coming away with a victory after Ross opened the scoring for the visitors. After slotting one past the keeper's right hand side, he even delighted fans by performing Cristiano Ronaldo's famous 'siu' celebration afterwards.
Barnies continued to pile on the pressure and came close to adding a second, but were denied by the post.
Against the run of play, and thanks to a calamitous mix-up in the Barnies defence, Spurs were able to even things up off the boot of Deakin Howard.
Barnies were quick to counter though and with a little bit of luck with the linesman's flag staying down for an offside call, Rowan Edwards snuck one past the goalkeeper as they went into the break 2-1 up.
Spurs coach Ben Manson said it was a gritty match right from the start.
"Barnstoneworth have always been a very strong team," he said.
"I was very impressed. Both teams were very strong and physical teams with a similar style of play, so always exciting."
Determined to take something away from the game, Spurs came out all guns blazing and managed to grab the equaliser thanks to a long-range shot from David Ferguson.
Both teams would exchange chances but scores would remain locked at 2-2 come the final whistle.
"As soon as they get a bit of belief we start playing stronger. We just had to get 'em going," Manson said of his side's performance.
"We did have a lot out and we had a few injuries, our main wingers were out but I think we did extremely well. We played two forward out wide who had never played the position before so I think they did extremely well."
Despite suffering defeat in just one of their nine games, Barnies sit in fifth spot on the ladder, thanks in large part to their five draws.
Spurs are down in seventh following the weekend's action.
"We've only had a full team twice in the whole season so we haven't been able to field a full team with the players from last year where we did have an exceptional season," Manson said.
"It's never easy to back up after having such a good season. We're very happy with where we're sitting at the moment and the wins will come."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
