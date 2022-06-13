Central Western Daily

Charlie Ross gives his best Ronaldo impersonation as Barnstoneworth take on Orana Spurs

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated June 13 2022 - 2:50am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Footage courtesy of BurMac Western Premier League

Charlie Ross gave the crowd his best CR7 impersonation, but it wasn't enough for Barnstoneworth to secure the three points.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.