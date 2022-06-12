Central Western Daily
Central West saves best for last in Thomson Cup grand final win at Tamworth, claim third straight title

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated June 12 2022 - 7:36am, first published 7:30am
THE reign of Central West in the Thomson Cup lives on for another year after the Blue Bullettes showed everyone that they're still the queens of the state in a 23-0 win over Central North in Sunday's NSW Country Rugby Union Championships final.

