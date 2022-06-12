It's one of the greatest clichés in the book.
"Full credit to the boys."
And that was the words of Central Coast captain Toby Davies as he accepted the Country Championship title and best forward of the competition in the under 14s division.
The flanker was first to score for his side adding to his double in the first game - pushing forward an irresistible case for further representative selection.
Passionate Central Coast coach James Cummins credited his side's team effort in securing victory.
"That's awesome (to have won), 23 players from all over the Central Coast, a bunch of battlers that played extremely well so its really exciting," he said.
"We've got an awesome coaching team and parents who support us all so it's a massive effort."
The Central Coast side certainly knew they weren't at home when arriving at Max Stewart Oval on the weekend as they were greeted with muddy conditions.
In its first round, the champions defeated Central West 27-7 and then demolishing Central North 36-0 in the next match before taking care of Hunter.
Cummins said his side's game plan required some adjusting on the Heavy 10 field.
"Max Stewart Park brought it's best conditions, we're from the Central Coast so we play beach style rugby - we like to through it wide and we still tried to do that but we tightened up a bit. Hunter were exceptional, they're tough," he said.
"We have some really committed forwards who work really hard and go forward, our back play was brilliant with lots of support so I'm very proud of the boys."
On Monday, Central Coast will look to continue its momentum and lift the under 14 boys NSWJRU state championship Hawton Trophy, however a mammoth task awaits them against Sydney sides.
The 'Coasties' first game will be at 11am against the fourth placed Sydney side which will likely by Randwick.
Cummins is aware of the task ahead of him.
"When country play city teams you're often playing against academy sides and big clubs so if we make our tackles, catch the kick off and keep it basic then we'll have a go," he said.
"We love bush rugby and want to represent the country really well."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
