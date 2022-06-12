Central Western Daily

Orange's Nathan Swann aiming for Iron Ambitions to hit Sydney and Brisbane

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated June 12 2022 - 10:18pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STRENGTH TO STRENGTH: Bathurst store manager Tatum O'Shea with business owner Nathan Swann. Photo: SUPPLIED.

The past four years have been a whirlwind for Nathan Swann.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.