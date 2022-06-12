Central Western Daily

New England shows plenty of heart at junior rugby union state tournament in Orange

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
June 12 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Among the blood, sweat and mud-clogged boots at this year's under 14s rugby union state tournament, was a team who proved you can't always measure success by the scoreboard.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.