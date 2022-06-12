Among the blood, sweat and mud-clogged boots at this year's under 14s rugby union state tournament, was a team who proved you can't always measure success by the scoreboard.
The carnival took place at Waratahs Sports Club and Max Stewart Park over the weekend, and it was at the latter where you would find the New England side on Sunday.
Described by parents as a "barbarians" outfit, due to the squad being made up of players from outside their New England region, not only hadn't they won a game mid-way through the second day of competition, but they hadn't even scored a point.
Charmaine McInerney and son Baxter Roper defined what the team meant as a barbarian structure.
From Kiama, Baxter was one of six players placed in the team who lived outside of the New England area.
"We've been embraced by these guys and the boys have played extremely well together, given they've never played together before," Mrs McInerney said.
"We haven't scored a point, but that doesn't matter. The boys are here and haven't given up which is amazing. They knew they weren't the strongest coming in, but they knew they'd come in and have a great tournament and they have."
Because New England were the lowest ranked country team after a day-and-a-half's worth of play, they were handed a bye on Sunday, rather than getting to line up for another game.
According to Cameron Little, who drove about five hours from his home south of Armadale to the tournament, watching the youngsters have fun despite defeat was a great feeling.
"We're going to take the bye; we've got nobody to play," he said.
"But that doesn't worry the players at all. The tournament here has been really good and I can't fault it."
Nick Hall coached the New England side and agreed with the parents that there was more to the carnival than just wins and losses.
"The boys are having fun and that's what it's all about, just getting a few miles under their legs, playing a bit of footy and making plenty of friends," he said.
"It's all about getting the kids a game. It's not the best weather, but we are from New England so we're used to the environment, the cold and the near snow."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
