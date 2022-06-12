Central Western Daily
Good News

Order of Australia Medal for Orange's Bill Kelly: 2022 Queen's Birthday Honours list

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
Updated June 12 2022 - 12:03pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HONOUR: Bill Kelly OAM with wife Ann. Photo JUDE KEOGH

Possibly the only person in Orange surprised by William John Kelly's inclusion in the 2022 Queen's Birthday Honours list was Mr Kelly himself.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Bowyer

Kate Bowyer

Reporter

Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.