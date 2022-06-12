Possibly the only person in Orange surprised by William John Kelly's inclusion in the 2022 Queen's Birthday Honours list was Mr Kelly himself.
Advertisement
A former Orange City Councillor, stalwart of the Orange CYMS sporting codes and long-serving volunteer within the framework of the Catholic Church, Mr Kelly is Orange's latest recipient of an Order of Australia Medal.
"I was surprised and humbled when I was actually notified by the relevant authority that I was under consideration," Mr Kelly said.
"There's obviously many people that put in many days, weeks and years of service in the community in a voluntary capacity that don't even get recognised so it was very humbling for me to receive that nomination, or the recognition."
Described in a submission accompanying his nomination as well-known, popular and extremely well-respected, Mr Kelly's influence in Orange is far-reaching but without fanfare.
It's through the former family business, Kelly's Rugby Hotel that he became a well-known member of the Orange business community.
During his 26 years managing the pub, Mr Kelly was a stalwart of Orange CYMS rugby league and cricket clubs, providing not only sponsorship dollars for that 26 years, but guidance as a committeeman. He also served to as a mentor to players and placed high expectations on their behaviour on and off the field.
Former president Mick Downey goes as far as saying CYMSRL would not have survived without Mr Kelly's input, particularly through the late 90s.
As a hotelier, Mr Kelly was also aware of his social responsibilities and chaired the Orange Liquor Accord from 2008 to 2018. He was instrumental in introducing accord conditions to address the increasing incidents of alcohol-related anti-social behaviour associated with licensed premises at the time.
He also helped develop a Memorandum of Understanding with stakeholders to help combat issues involving fly-in-fly-out mine workers and contractors which was instrumental in reducing alcohol-related anti-social behaviour.
I've always been very much a hands-on person with whatever group or committee or organisation I've become involved with- Bill Kelly
During his three terms on Orange City Council starting in 1977, Mr Kelly was part of the chamber which gave the Regional Gallery and Library development the green light, brought natural gas to Orange, upgraded the sewer treatment and water treatment plants and constructed the city's first roundabouts on Summer and Woodward Street and Summer and Hill streets.
"I didn't seek a fourth term, I had four young children at that stage and was working virtually seven days a week in the family hotel business so I thought I had to get my priorities right," Mr Kelly said.
Mr Kelly is also a man of faith and has worked tirelessly for the Catholic Church within the St Joseph's Parish, where he has been a 30-year member and later chair of the finance committee and is credited with its stable financial position.
He has worked within the Bathurst Diocese with Bishop Michael McKenna describing him as one of his most loyal advisers.
Mr Kelly also has volunteered for St Vincent De Paul and the Australian Red Cross for more than 30 years, with well-over 170 blood donations to his credit before a deterioration in health, attributed to his apprenticeship as an electrician over 50 years ago, forced him to retire.
Advertisement
Married to Ann since 1974, the couple has four sons and 12 grandchildren.
Mr Kelly said while is was humbling to be recognised, that's never been his motivation for a heavy commitment to community.
"I've always been very much a hands-on person with whatever group or committee or organisation I've become involved with. It just seemed totally natural for me to get involved in lots of groups," he said.
Giving back to the community was also something he enjoyed.
"I think that's one of the big shames we've seen in the last two years, the number of people volunteering has dropped because of COVID and the pandemic but people's need to now reassess where they're at and get back out and start getting involved again," he added.
Advertisement
"It's good for your physical and your mental health to be out doing things in the community."
The Kelly family sold the Rugby Hotel in 2018 and Mr Kelly admitted he did miss the camaraderie it fostered.
"Oh certainly. We had a long involvement with the CYMS cricket and football clubs which dates back to my father's time.
"Yeah, I miss it. I don't think you can be involved with something all your life and just walk away from it and not have some regret but that's just part of life. I'm still involved with the football club, I assist with the bar on home match days and keep up with what's going on in the club but heath is impacting."
Mr Kelly is one over over 900 people being honoured this weekend, with 669 Order of Australia recipients.
Advertisement
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.