Robbie Mortimer is in the middle of a four-week trip across America and he's pinching himself almost every stop. The Orange musician has formed a strong relationship with Coy Bowles - the guitarist for the Grammy award-winning Zac Brown Band - and will use that link to meet up with some of the industry's best, as well as soak up all the country music mecca of Nashville has to offer. While there, he'll write music and catch-up with the likes of Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs and "tick off a bucket list moment" when he sees the legendary Garth Brooks play in Nashville. All of this stems from the recent "A night in Nashville" concerts Mortimer headlined in Orange. He says those gigs at the Orange Showground lit a fire in his belly and he's been keen to ramp up his music career since December last year. "I was keen to travel to the states again to explore how to do this professionally," Mortimer said while in Miami. He's also visiting Nashville, Atlanta and then heading to Carolina across the month-long trip. "I've previously been to Mexico and met Coy Bowles and I've been able to stay in contact with him. Since then, I have written with him as well as become good friends," he added. "He told me to get over to the states to get the ball rolling as soon as the borders open. I pinch myself that someone like Coy would put his time and effort into someone like me. It's very humbling." He said meeting up with the best in the business was an opportunity not many are given, and he's in the states to take this chance with both hands. He says the success of his last album - 200 years too late - and the chance to embark on his first solo tour along the east coast of Australia, where he performed 16 shows and traveled over 5000 kilometres, made him "vulnerable", and that's all part of the process. "But, for me, the opportunity to write and mingle with the Zac Brown Band is a something I am very grateful for," Mortimer added. "I've worked so hard work to get to this position, so I'm so excited to soak it all in and see what happens from here. I've never wanted anything else but to play music and I am very close to being able to pursue that professionally."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/bc9d20a0-fad7-4392-838f-18772c2aeb56.jpg/r0_11_2048_1168_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg