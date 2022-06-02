Orange will soon be home to more than 20 places of worship, with a new evangelical church set to open its doors this weekend in the town's west.
Located on the corner of Ploughmans Lane and Cargo Road, the recently-completed facility will formally launch with a ceremony at 2pm on June 5.
Live music and a free barbecue lunch will be available between 12pm and 4pm, with public services held at 10am and 5pm.
The church predicts up to 800 people could attend, with supporters visiting Orange from as far away as Canberra and the NSW North Coast.
"We're just encouraging people to come and break the ice - this is not a scary building," Senior Minister Edward Springer said.
The Orange Evangelical Church has been congregating at local schools since September 1995, and plans for a permanent meeting place have been in development since at least 2007.
Australia Cinema 4 on Lords Place was previously owned by the group, which it intended to convert the now-abandoned building into a congregation hall.
"The old cinema ... was an exciting potential home," Minister Springer said. "However, the renovations needed ... made it financially untenable for us."
Instead, local architectural firm Premise - designers of the Dubbo Indoor Sports Facility and Bathurst New Village Bakery - was contracted to construct a new building.
Earthworks at the 1.87 hectare Cottonwood Way site began approximately 18 months ago, with the first bricks laid in mid-2021.
The completed facility includes a 300-seat auditorium and stage, indoor reception hall, youth-group rooms, detached office, and large parking spaces.
Plans are also in place to construct a gated outdoor children's playground outside the youth-group centre in time for the beginning of next summer.
Steve Adams has been with the church since its formation, and was chairman of the project: "It's great to see it through, but ultimately this is just a building - the people are the church."
Evangelicalism is characterised by its literal interpretations of the Christian bible, and is known for often incorporating modern music into its teachings.
"We're an independent church gathering people from many different backgrounds, united in a simple and clear view of what the Christian faith is," Springer said.
"We've got great confidence and assurance in what Jesus has done, but we're not bashing people on the Bible - we're just trying to live out the hope that we have."
According to the 2016 Australian census 73.4 per cent of Orange locals identify with some form of Christian denomination - well over 20 per cent higher than the national average.
A plethora of other faiths are represented in the local community, including Hinduism, Buddhism, Sikhism, Islam, Judaism, and traditional Indigenous religions.
