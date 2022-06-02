Central Western Daily

Orange Evangelical Church on Cottonwood Way opening this weekend with live music and BBQ

WD
By William Davis
Updated June 2 2022 - 4:53am, first published 3:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange will soon be home to more than 20 places of worship, with a new evangelical church set to open its doors this weekend in the town's west.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WD

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.