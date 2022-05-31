Central Western Daily
Watch

Cost of spheres 'exorbitant' says Orange Councillor Kevin Duffy

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
Updated June 1 2022 - 2:40am, first published May 31 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ORANGE Councillor Kevin Duffy says he doesn't have a problem with the aesthetics of the city's latest art installation Shadowline.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Bowyer

Kate Bowyer

Reporter

Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.