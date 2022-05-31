Central Western Daily
Updated

Great Western Highway at Meadow Flat reopens following truck crash

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated June 1 2022 - 5:03am, first published May 31 2022 - 11:09pm
OPEN: The Great Western Highway has reopened at reduced speeds following a crash between Bathurst and Lithgow. FILE PHOTO

The Great Western Highway has reopened after closing in both directions between Raglan and Marrangaroo following a truck crash earlier on Wednesday morning.

JC

Jacinta Carroll

Senior Journalist

