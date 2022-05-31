Central Western Daily

Success of McNab charity drive brings free Mental Health First Aid courses across Orange, Cabonne and Blayney

EG
By Emily Gobourg
May 31 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUICIDE PREVENTION: Thanks to David and Wendy McNab's fundraising success in Molong, free Mental Health First Aid workshops are about to roll out across the Central West. Photo: EMILY GOBOURG.

HAVING hoped it may reach somewhere around the $8000 mark, David and Wendy's McNab's Molong charity event ending up reaching five figures in donations.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.