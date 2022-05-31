HAVING hoped it may reach somewhere around the $8000 mark, David and Wendy's McNab's Molong charity event ending up reaching five figures in donations.
Raising $20,000 from the live auction drive held on March 19, funds from the Open Garden Classic Car, Truck and Tractor Show have parted way, with a clean 50/50 split in support of two good causes.
Advertisement
To help with finding a new home for the hub, Molong's Food Pantry received $10,000, with the same amount going towards suicide prevention - covering costs for Mental Health First Aid workshops.
Under the Rural Adversity Mental Health Program, course facilitator Philip Worad will run all of the workshops, starting with two-day installments in Orange and Manildra from 9am to 4pm.
The Orange workshop will run over the weekend of June 25 and 26 at the Senior Citizens Hall on 77 Kite Street, while the other two-day session will take place over August 6 and 7 at Manildra's Soldiers Memorial Hall, 61 Kiewa Street.
Each of these weekend sessions has limited availability, capped at 20 places per course. To RSVP, send an email to Lucy McEvoy at lmcevoy@gph.org.au or phone 0400 913 076.
The six remaining Mental Heal First Aid workshops will run for just one day from 9am to 3pm, with locations scattered across the Cabonne and Blayney shires.
Topics will include raising awareness, understanding risk and responding to risk, with these sessions to occur on the following dates:
Lunch, coffee and cake will be provided at the one day workshops, with RSVP's to be direct to Phil Worad on 0436 921 076 for catering purposes.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.