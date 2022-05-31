Central Western Daily

Lucas Tevita faces court for pushing woman fracturing her elbows at Orange hotel

By Court Reporter
Updated June 1 2022 - 2:12am, first published May 31 2022 - 9:30pm
IN COURT: A magistrate has raised the issue of the Liquor Accord in court after a woman was injured at a hotel in Orange. FILE PHOTO

A man has been warned not to act as a "vigilante" at pubs after he pushed a woman involved in a bar fight at a hotel in Orange, causing her to fall and fracture both her elbows.

