A second blast of snow could hit Orange later this week, amid an early cold-snap and wetter-than-average season.
While dustings are unlikely on Thursday or Friday, Weatherzone reports between one and three centimetres may fall across the weekend and Monday.
"There is another cold front coming through [to Orange]," meteorologist Jess Miskelly said.
"There is still a fair bit of cloud around ... and, given the lingering atmosphere, it's going to stay pretty cold."
The Bureau of Meteorology reported about five centimetres of snow was recorded in the Central Tablelands on Tuesday night and Wednesday.
The dump aligned with the first day of winter, and followed a weather warning for NSW sheep graziers to protect their stock.
In the centre of Orange the mercury dropped to a low of zero degrees at 8am Wednesday, and most snow melted away soon afterwards.
However, the peak of Mount Canobolas - with a further 500 metres of elevation - kept its white coat well into mid-morning.
Both access roads to the summit were closed from Tuesday afternoon, with the Cabonne Council citing "severe weather".
Predictions of a wetter-than-average winter in 2022 suggest the coming months could see more snow, however it's unclear if temperatures will remain low enough.
