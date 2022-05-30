Central Western Daily

Orange braces for snow ahead of winter, warning for drivers out on the roads

WD
By William Davis
Updated May 30 2022 - 7:34am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winter Wonderland: Record snowfall in Orange, June 2021

The first snow of the season looks set to arrive in Orange this week, as temperatures plummet and winter officially gets underway.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WD

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.