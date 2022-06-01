Central Western Daily
Watch

Snow settles in Orange as winter gets underway, Mount Canobolas Road closed

WD
By William Davis
Updated June 1 2022 - 2:48am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Video: CARLA FREEDMAN + SUPPLIED

VIDEO: The first snow of 2022...

Winter arrived in Orange with an overnight dusting of snow.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WD

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.