Winter arrived in Orange with an overnight dusting of snow.
While the bulk had melted in town by sunrise, the peak of Mount Canobolas stayed white well into mid-morning.
Roads to the summit were closed off due to ice yesterday afternoon, and it unclear when they will reopen.
Between one and three centimetres more could fall in the region over the rest of this week, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
