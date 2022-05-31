Central Western Daily
Updated

Mount Canobolas closed as Orange braces for big freeze, storms batter city

WD
By William Davis
Updated June 1 2022 - 5:58am, first published May 31 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NO-GO ZONE: The big freeze sweeping across Orange on Tuesday has forced the closure of Mount Canobolas. Photo: NICK McGRATH

The top of Mount Canobolas has been closed as Cabonne Council braced for more snow in the region.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WD

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.