Eight Woodbridge teams represented in fired up first grade side

While he won't be lining up on the field this time around, Adam Hall is still hoping to make an impact. The Trundle veteran will coach the Woodbridge Cup first grade side when they play the George Tooke Shield in Canowindra this Saturday. The 36-year-old Boomer played for the representative team last year and knows just how much it means to the players. "A lot of them are representing their home town and the style of footy that their town represents, so I hope it means a fair bit to them," he said. "I love rep footy. I think it's a great thing for everybody to try and represent at some stage. You meet different people and learn a lot. You see that what people bring on the footy field isn't necessarily who they are off it. I can't speak highly enough of it." The match kicks off at 3pm and will be the last of a trio of matches on the day, with youth league and league tag on prior. Hall hopes that his players take the opportunity with open arms. "It's a step up from Woodbridge Cup club level. It's probably closer to, if not as good for first grade level in the Peter McDonald Premiership," the coach said. "If they can go alright at this rep game, then maybe they'll get some aspirations to play higher level footy. Footy has taken me around the countryside a bit, so if it opens avenues then it can only be a good thing." Eight of the 12 Woodbridge cup sides will be represented among the 18 players selected for the match, with Canowindra the most heavily represented, with four. "Every club's got really good players and I would've liked to get someone from every club, but it's just not possible," Hall said. "The comp is getting better and better and even with the addition of three new teams, it's made it even stronger. Onwards and upwards for the competition." With just the one training run having taken place prior to the game, Hall believes his team will have to back their "natural talent" to get the job done. "In the rep stuff, it's more about bringing the group together as mates and hope that they start to be confident in the bloke inside and outside of them," he said. "If you get along with people, then everyone puts their front foot forward and I think a happy camp goes a long way towards winning." The Woodbridge Cup side will be: 1. Blaize Fuller (Peak Hill), 2. Zac Reimer (Manildra), 3. Marty Ferguson (Canowindra), 4. Brad Watt (Trundle), 5. Patty Jones (Trundle), 6. Jayden Brown (Canowindra), 7. Matt Fuller (Orange United), 8. Cameron Nolan (Peak Hill), 9. Connor Farrar (Trundle), 10. Shaq Lucas (Orange United), 11. Zac Hunt (CSU), 12. Finn Grabham (CSU), 13. Jye Barrow (Molong), 14. Tyrone Johnstone (Condobolin), 15. Nic Barlow (Canowindra), 16. Lewis Dwyer (Canowindra), 17. Chad Hartin (Peak Hill) and 18. Dave White (Condoblin).

