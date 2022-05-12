sport, local-sport,

Fixing its starts, is the key aspect of Orange Emus game that coach Alex Walker wants to see improvement in ahead of Saturday's derby against Orange City. Emus will come into the game winless but its second-half last weekend at Dubbo against 'Roos has given the coach plenty of encouragement after the home side came out of the blocks strong for a 47-7 win. "I don't think we start well, for whatever reasons, nerves maybe or inexperience, we played two halves out there, our second-half is exactly how we need to start," Walker said. "We kept them to seven for that whole half and scored seven so that's something the girls know and they need to come out firing against City this weekend." For Emus last weekend, their sole try-scorer was Sophie Baker, someone who has really impressed her coach. "She has been phenomenal, every weekend she's won players player and got points," Walker said. "She's from Geelong, loves AFL and has slotted straight into rugby union and been a workhose, she's been unstoppable." While the derby is the main incentive for a win this weekend, Walker added there'll be an extra bonus as the club celebrates its history. "They're excited, we've got really good numbers this weekend, we'll be able to play 15s," she said. "They're pumped, not only because it's a local derby, but the 21st anniversary of Emus women's rugby so that's something else to bolster them given we'll have a bit of a crowd there of ex-players to cheer them on." Kick off for the women's game 11:45am.

