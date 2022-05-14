news, local-news,

A teenager was taken to hospital on Saturday afternoon following a head and neck injury during a game of rugby union. The injury happened during what proved to be the last play of the women's game between Emus and Orange City at Endeavour Oval. The injured Emus player remained on the ground for roughly 20 minutes before an ambulance arrived just before 2.30pm. Shortly after the game, Emus coach Donald Moor said: "We don't have information on the severity of the injury, but it's a neck injury. She was moving, but it's too early to tell." The ambulance left Endeavour Oval just before 3pm. A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance confirmed the player was taken to Orange Hospital. "She was playing rugby and suffered a head strike during the game. She was taken to Orange Hospital in a stable condition," the spokesperson said. "She had been tackled, went down and hit her head. There were some concerns so she was taken for further treatment." In a separate incident, paramedics were also called to the PCYC where a netballer suffered a dislocated shoulder. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

