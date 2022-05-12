sport, local-sport,

"We are second division, but that doesn't mean you are a second division player." Those are the words of Garry Hewen who this Saturday will coach the Woodbridge Cup league tag side in a representative clash against the George Tooke Shield. He believes games like these are invaluable in boosting the profile of players from the regions. "There's still a lot of skill in the second division comp, but they don't have the opportunity because we come from smaller towns," he said. "The talent is there, you've just got to be able to show it on the big stage and this is their chance." The side was announced at the beginning of May, and by the time they step onto Canowindra's Tom Clyburn Oval at 1.40pm, the group will have had just two training sessions together. But that doesn't mean he isn't expecting big things. "It's a big thing for them. It's an honour and they learn being able to play with and against better players," Hewen added. "It's just something that they should strive for, because further down the track within league tag and tackle, there should be big opportunities for them. "In the next couple of years, these kind of sides will go and play in country divisions, but at the moment it's just about getting it all going." Hewen made particular note of Lily Holmes and Molly Hoswell as ones to pay special attention to. The full Woodbridge team is: Zoe Gavin (Grenfell), Chelsea Anderson (Grenfell), Lily Holmes (Grenfell), Holli Madgwick (Grenfell), Grace Farmilo (CSU), Amber Kelly (CSU), Katie Fulwood (Molong), Molly Hoswell (Manildra), Brooke Cusack (Manildra), Tyannua Goolagong (Condobolin), Nickita Kirby (Condobolin), Zory Hindes (Orange Warriors), Kasey Byrne (Orange Warriors), Christine Sims (Orange Warriors), Emma Bayley (Canowindra) and Brook Morgan (Trundle). To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

