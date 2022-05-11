sport, local-sport,

It's her last year in the under 21s, and Eva Reith-Snare is determined to make the most of 2022. The talented Orange United hockey player ticked off another list of achievements on Tuesday, after selection in the NSW under 21s state team. After playing for various representative teams throughout her young career, Reith-Snare said she wants to ensure her last year of 21s is one of her best. "I'm super happy and excited to be picked for my last year in the age group," she said. "Since this is my last year I'm very keen to make the most of it, play good, fun hockey with my teammates and work towards a national title." That national title, is something that's slipped away the last few years with COVID wrecking any chances for Reith-Snare to claim silverware. It's this factor that has her particularly keen for competition. "I'm most excited about actually playing nationals this year," she said. "I played my last nationals in 2019, when I was in the bottom of the age group, so because of COVID I missed my middle years in the 21s." Reith-Snare added that with 21s being the final step up for open's, it only heightens the competitiveness of all players. "The differences between club level and state level are definitely the speed and the overall skill set of the other players," she said. "Since it's the last age group before open's, it's a very competitive competition with players developing and stepping up to the next level." 2022 will also mark Reith-Snare's second year playing Orange United after representing Confederates throughout most of her career. The state representative said the season's goal revolves heavily around a finals spot. "I love playing for United hockey club. We have a really great culture and are doing a great job of developing our local juniors," she said. "We definitely want to make the top 4 again this year and see what happens from there. "It is a long season and we're only two games in, our team has already been impacted by COVID so it will be tough, but we just have to trust our processes and work hard for each other to make it happen." Orange United coach, Nic Milnes, said Reith-Snare's work ethic is one of the key's for her selection. "She's obviously put in the effort, she's done the hard yards and to get rewarded that way, by making NSW, is always a good sign to see," he said. "I'm obviously just happy to help as much I can and give her the advice she needs."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/b1bdad1f-c461-4130-a37d-89c197ba33f4.jpg/r0_38_1054_634_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg