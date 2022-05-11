sport, local-sport,

Orange United are off the mark, and they've done it with aplomb. After a loss to St Pat's in round one, United bounced back on Saturday against Bathurst City with a 4-0 win. With plenty of players out in the first round, United coach Nic Milne was delighted to have almost a full complement back. "That was probably the first game we had most of our senior players, although Eva (Reith-Snare) missed last weekend which was a big loss through the middle but the girls that filled her spot definitely did their job," he said. "The combinations are building and will continue to get better from here." Milne explained that being clinical in front of goal was key to their turn around with three of his side's goals from penalty corners. "Bathurst City obviously had their chances, it was a pretty tough game for the girls, it's just good to see the girls take their opportunities when they presented themselves," he said. "We were making opportunities in the circle count, whether it was short corners or shots on goals and the girls training on short corners has paid off." Bathurst City's Erin Cobcroft echoed Milne's sentiments after being impressed by United's ruthless performance in front of goal. "It seems like they have brushed up a lot on those corners, they were really good and being back there myself, they were pretty hard to defend," Cobcroft said. "It was hard to tell what they were going to do and they had so many skilled players up on the circle it was hard to figure out who it was most likely to go to. "I think the difference between the teams was they converted and we didn't. We had a lot of opportunities, we were just missing that one touch and their goalies played fantastic." With Isabelle Howarth scoring two goals, Milne was particularly pleased with her performance, both in attack and defence. "She had a very good game and stood out, did the simple things right and was in the right spot to finish chances off," he said. "Her effort, even out the back, to get the ball and distribute to the younger girls up front was good."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/a2f9a93a-6a8d-4bfe-919f-8b2141af67f5.JPG/r1141_877_4591_2826_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg