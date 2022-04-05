news, local-news,

FOOD Week's Canowindra's Main Street dinner has been postponed but remains a clear objective for the town's Business and Progress Association. Organisers of the $250-a-head dinner, which was to be held on Monday, April 4, made the decision last week to postpone the event with less than 100 tickets sold. The event is similar to the very successful Samson Street long lunch which was held on Saturday, April 2. In a statement released last week the organisers said they still aimed to bring "this iconic event back to town as part of our annual calendar". Canowindra Business and Progress Association president Antonio D'Onise said discussion of a new date for the event was like to take place at the association's next meeting this month. "We are still committed to this vision and will look to announce a new date later in the year, is a less busy time when we can achieve the most economic benefit for our business members and social benefit to our supportive community groups and residents," according to a statement from the Business and Progress Association. "Our local chefs and producers are still keen to support and work with the committee in selecting a future date." Mr D'Onise said a number of events had prevented the dinner from going ahead including the ongoing threat of COVID with a number of committee members struck down with the virus recently. Despite the event being held at short notice he said the event managers had believed they had given themselves enough time for the dinner to proceed. Anyone who purchased a ticket to the dinner should receive a refund in the coming week. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/90d98b0b-248a-4197-919d-56b16a9a7a42.jpg/r2_0_898_506_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg