news, local-news,

THE Sampson Street Long Lunch will be a feature of FOOD Week for at least the next five years pending Orange City Council approval. A development application is on exhibition until March 18 seeking council's permission to block off Sampson Street between Summer and Byng Streets for the one-day luncheon to be staged as part of FOOD Week until 2026. The committee is also seeking to lock in March 25 for the 2023 FOOD Week's Long Lunch, April 6 in 2024 and yet to be announced dates in 2025 and 2026. The Sampson Street Long Lunch made its debut during last year's FOOD Week and was sold out. Tickets for this year's event, which were $250, are also sold out. The 2022 FOOD Week will run from April 1 to 10. A sit-down meal for 300 people, the Sampson Street Long Lunch takes advantage of the picturesque Sampson Street block's mature Plane trees, in full autumnal glory. Last year's event was prepared by chefs Michael Manners, Simonn Hawke, Tony Worland, Josie Chapman and Lesley Russell, with each course matched with a local cold climate wine. Residents have been informed of this year's event, which will close the the street to traffic between 12pm and 6pm on April 2. Prior to the event and during the setup, residents will have access. Guests will be seated at two tables set up towards the southern end of the block and served the best of the region's food and wine. FOOD Week representatives and Orange City Council will have a traffic management plan in place. FOOD Week, or Food Of Orange District, is Australia's longest running regional food festival and has been rated as one of Australia's top 10 food festivals. Other signature events this year include the night markets at Robertson Park on Friday, April 1, from 5.30pm to 8.30pm, the FOOD train, Forage on April 9 and the Sunday Producers market and brunch at Cook Park on the final day, April 10, from 8.30am. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/342f7ee5-487a-4e5a-ab39-43b2baa6153c.JPG/r2_285_5565_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg