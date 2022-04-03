news, local-news,

House price records continue to tumble in Millthorpe with a five-bedroom house smashing the previous top price paid by $250,000. The near-new contemporary home on the edge of the village was sold prior to auction for $1.6 million, after being on the market for just four days. It breaks the previous record set in November by the converted historic former Baptist Church in Pearce Street which sold for $1,350,000. "I was very confident it was going to set a record as soon as I saw it," said selling agent Scott Petersen of McGrath Orange. "It's a beautifully presented home." Set on a large 2170 square metre block, the home features open plan living spaces and a solar passive eco-friendly design. Mr Petersen said the price guide going into the auction was $1.2 million to $1.4 million. "We thought it would probably go a little bit over, but $1.6 million we couldn't say no to," he said. Mr Petersen said the buyer was from Millthorpe.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/0b52d09d-c047-4991-9db2-9d5bd464db53.jpg/r0_390_3904_2596_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg