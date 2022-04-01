news, local-news,

The clock is ticking down to the start of the FOOD Week Night Markets at 5.30pm on Friday. Starting more than 30 years ago, the annual FOOD Week has become Australia's longest running food festival. This year it features six signature events complemented by more than 70 satellite events. For 10 days from April 1 to 10 it is showcasing of the region's diverse and high-quality food and wine. The annual food festival starts with the Night Markets in Robertson Park each year but due to COVID Friday's event was the first time it's been held since 2019. The Sampson Street Long Lunch will take place at noon on Saturday. On Sunday, Swinging Bridge Wines will host a artists from the Orange Chamber Music Festival at Live In The Vines at 4pm. At 6pm on Sunday Philip Shaw Wines will host the Mark Best Dinner, which he will serve along with local chef Richard Learmonth. Forage is among the most popular activities each year and often sells out within hours if not minutes. This year it will take place at 11am on Saturday, April 9. FOOD Week will finish with the Sunday Producers Market and Brunch at Cook Park April 10. To purchase tickets and view the full program visit https://orangefoodweek.com.au/.

