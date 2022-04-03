subscribers-only,

CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Carl Freedman was busy in recent days, snapping away across the city. On Saturday afternoon she attended the hugely popular Sampson Street long lunch, where guests were treated to the very best this region has to offer. While on Saturday night, Carla was then at Hogs Breath to snap some of the diners there enjoying their Saturday night's out as well as attending a 40th birthday party at the Orange City Bowling Club and those at the Oriana, lapping up the weekend.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/4c542244-fcae-4f63-80c8-aedb8f59d756.JPG/r0_334_6240_3860_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg