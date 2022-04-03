news, local-news,

DAPPLED sunlight produced by the mature plane trees on the edge of their autumn glory helped set the tone for a successful FOOD Week signature event on Saturday. The Sampson Street Long Lunch, in just its second year, ticked all the boxes, not just from a diners' point of view but also the team that catered for the blue-ribbon $250 a ticket event, which was sold out weeks before. Co-organiser Charlotte Gundry, who runs the event with James Robson, said she delighted with success while chef Lesley Russell said she enjoyed the experience. "From all accounts, we had a really spectacular event and I couldn't be prouder of the team of people who pulled it all together," Ms Gundry said. Guest Mark Best was joined by some of Orange's best-known chefs with Ms Russell and Josie Chapman, providing an entre of tomato soup and fetta cheese profiterole, Groundstone's Danielle Romeo serving pumpkin tart, and Lolli Redini's Simmon Hawke serving beef bourguignon. Chef Best's dessert of poached quince with Arygle Saffron cream and Fourjay Hazelnuts topped it off. The meal was accompanied with beer from Badlands, cider from Small Acres and assorted wine from Highland Heritage, Mortimers, See Saw, Phillip Shaw, Brangayne, Ross Hill and Tamburlaine. Ms Russell said the camaraderie between chefs made the event one of the best she had contributed to. "That makes it special. They're people who don't necessarily work together all the time but everybody does their job brilliantly and everybody helps everybody else. It's like a common language that we all share and it runs like clockwork. "There's not stress, there's no drama ... it's all about the event." Ms Gundry echoed the sentiment, saying everyone from wait staff to member of the Emus Rugby Club, who helped with logistics, helped make it a success.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/f0c4dc7d-8e2a-4afe-ba8e-b1f81f5574e7.JPG/r0_261_6240_3787_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg