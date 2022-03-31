news, local-news,

A mining company operating near Yeoval is set to drill down to a depth ten times as far as it has previously gone. Godolphin Resources announced that the initial program would comprise two diamond drill holes to a depth of 900 metres and begin in early April. The company's managing director, Jeneta Owens said: "The planned drill program follows an extensive review of previous work undertaken at the project and will test mineralisation that potentially remains open in all directions and at depth. "Previous drill holes to the south of the Yeoval Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) have not tested deeper than 90 metres. "This provides Godolphin with the opportunity to evaluate extensions to the current MRE, and expand our knowledge of the controls on mineralisation which will assist our future exploration of the Yeoval Project." The Yeoval site is located within the Lachlan Fold Belt and surrounds the town which sits roughly 80km to the north-west of Orange. There have been no holes drilled south of the Yeoval prospect deeper than 90 metres, despite anomalous copper results having been reported from historic holes and supported by historic soil geochemistry. The first drill hole will be drilled to the south of the Yeoval Prospect to test for potential southern extensions. The second drill hole has been designed to test the source of copper and gold anomalies from historic soil, rock-chip and shallow RC drilling results at the Cyclops prospect, 2km north of the current Yeoval site. The drill program is expected to help expand knowledge of the controls on mineralisation and assist Godolphin's future exploration of the Yeoval site.

