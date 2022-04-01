news, local-news,

When the screens dimmed after the September 2021 online presentation of the Place Design Groups options for Millthorpe's main street, many more were soon after brought to life as 130 of Millthorpe's residents responded to the concept designs. With the Millthorpe community committed to maintaining the village feel, ideas such as one-way streets have been given short shrift, and the maintenance of original features such as cobblestones, bluestone gutters and verandahs have been elevated in the plans. The new main design concepts are based around Victoria Street, Pym Street and Station Place. The intersection of Victoria and Park Street near the Millthorpe Pharmacy has long been an issue as the traffic numbers increase. Crossing Victoria Street from Rosebank to the Commercial Hotel can be perilous and to address this the designers have introduced an enlarged verge including a vehicle priority pedestrian crossing. The designs are somewhat ambiguous with the topographical map showing parallel parking near the Commercial Hotel but reverse angle on the sectional. On the southern side of the road nine or so reverse angle parking places will be created and two new street trees will be planted into new verges. The remaining parking will be parallel. On the northern side the parking will be either parallel or reverse angle and one new tree will be planted on a verge near the Angullong cellar door. On Park Street improved warning lights at the school crossing would be implemented and heavy vehicles and through traffic is to be diverted via Glenorie Road. Depending on feedback from Transport for NSW, a rollover roundabout would guide traffic flow at the intersection. At Station Place a new trial parklet would extend out from the Millthorpe Hotel creating outdoor dining areas away from the building and allowing better pedestrian access. New bluestone kerbing would envelope extended verges on each corner of Pym and Elliot Street. A temporary bollard system would be put in place across entrance to Pym Street for special events. The road and the front of Station Place would be resurfaced and an EV station would be installed. It would also become a shared zone. The only significant changes to Pym Street would be the restoration of the bluestone kerbing and guttering and the placement of powerlines underground and pavement treatments across the road to facilitate pedestrian movements. At the intersection with Victoria Street there would be traffic calming devices put in place at the high pedestrian activity areas. Signage also plays a big part in the plan with 'Park and Walk' signage to be put in place at the Bowling Club, Railway Station and Redmond Oval. Clear signage to promote where caravans and trailers can park would be introduced as well as clear signage to public toilets at Redmond Oval and the Railway Station Across the entire village zone there would be an improvement of walkways, footpath surfaces and installation of new pram ramps. An online presentation will be made on Tuesday April 5 at 6pm via Microsoft Teams. To register go to https://www.blayney.nsw.gov.au/news/featured-topics/community-consultation/master-plan-project-updates

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/ca7ae0d5-72a3-4a72-abb8-a8bf8aa07684.jpg/r2_168_1078_776_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg