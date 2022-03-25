sport, local-sport,

Between rounds seven and 16, the Kinross First XI outfit led by Luke Hunter looked virtually untouchable. They won nine out of ten games and had sealed a spot in the semi-finals with games up their sleeve. The same couldn't be said for Centrals. The red and blacks managed to string two wins together just once this year and relied on a final day bonus point win over Spring Hill to scrape into the top four on net run rate. But after both pulled off somewhat surprising victories last weekend, they will now meet in Saturday's ODCA second grade grand final. "We definitely set a goal for ourselves at the start of the year to win games consistently and make finals, which we've done. One more to win now," Hunter said. "We felt pretty good starting off the year, but round two we had a pretty big loss to Cavs. That was good for us as a team because it was humbling and made us realise that it wouldn't be easy to win games. We needed to put in at training and come to games ready to play well." According to the students skipper, everything clicked for them in round nine, when they scored a two run victory over the eventual minor premiership-winning Cavs. "We were the first team to beat Cavs all season in the holidays with a weakened team," Hunter said. "When we were able to score 190 and then defend it, I thought we were in with a good chance this season." On the other side, it will be Gareth Faul to skipper Centrals in the decider after regular captain Adam Danielson was ruled out. He feels like their squad has been under the pump all season long. "We knew our season was on the line early and we just talked about playing with freedom, executing our plans and just having fun," he said. "It rubbed off and we've been playing our best cricket leading into the semi-finals." Having won two of their final three games of the regular season, the red and blacks came into their semi-final against Cavs riding high. "It definitely brought the best out of us, no doubt," Faul added. "We had a few big players come back towards the end of the year and we started putting our best team on the park. We had a really close win against CYMS and that kicked it all off." They would end up toppling Cavs and Faul believes they have more left in the tank. "It didn't really feel like a semi-final, we just went out and did our thing. We've been saying all season that if we play our best cricket we can beat anyone," he added. "We've left it to the last couple of weeks to be playing our best cricket and I don't think we've found the bottom of it yet which is good. I'm excited to go out there on Saturday and give it a good crack." Although there are some nerves floating about the Kinross camp, Hunter believes they have what it takes. "I think we've got one of, if not the best bowling attack in the competition. It's what's been keeping us in the games." he said. "We put forward our best performance of the season last week against Orange City and now we want to go that little bit further." The match will take place at Wade Park on Saturday, March 26 and begin at 12.30pm. Kinross team: James Glasson, Dylan Tucker, Arnie Tancred, Walter Prowse, David Hunter, Charlie Tink, Harry Priest, Dudley Shepherd, Jono Rasmussen, Hugh Thompson, Henry Forsyth, Luke Hunter, Sam Gee (13th) and Will Waterson (14th). Centrals team: Damien Caughlan, Will Richard, Tom Dowell, Jake Pauletto, Gareth Faul (c), Gary Cole, Aijdan Mannering, Rowan Dray, Kaiden Cole, Stuart Pullar, Aaron Chaseling, Matt Burgess and Tristan Moon. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/dbdb2763-f711-4e86-bbd9-43c9f6d1858f.JPG/r0_57_5568_3203_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg