They have been far and away the two dominant teams this Centenary Cup season, so it seemed only fitting they would meet up in the grand final. Just two points separated minor premiers Cavaliers and second place Orange City after 13 rounds. Cavs captain Jarred Barnes is expecting nothing but another close bout come Saturday. "Orange City and us have both dominated the competition this year so it's going to be a tough game," he said. "We've had high expectations, but we lost a few players up to second grade because they've been short all year so we've had juniors filling in. "It's good having juniors that are capable. If we didn't have anyone who was capable, then we would be struggling this year." Three times have the sides met this season, with Cavs so far on top in the series by two games to one. The most recent match came in round 12 when Cavs took home a 65-run win. Warriors captain Darcy Hamling hopes they can flip the script this time out. "Every year we've got a high expectation to make the grand final. Orange City and Cavs have been pretty tight all year, so we'll see how it goes this week," he said. "I think we'd do the club very proud to knock Cavs off because they have been quite strong over the past few years." The grand final will be played at Bloomfield Oval on Saturday, March 26 and will start at 1.30pm. Orange City team: Alex Chung, Jimmy Harper, Ollie Brincat, Darcy Hamling (c), Jye Southcombe, Billy Morgan, Alex Cullen, Isaac Clarke, Koby Phillips, Morty Hamling, Tyson Mitchell and Sugam Adhikari. Cavaliers team: Tyler Millsteed, Cooper Pullen, Ben Taylor, Hugh Cody-Jiear, Oli Jarick, Zac Owens, Jarred Barnes (c), Darcy Harris, Luka Smith, Cooper Charnock, Tyarna Pavy and Toby Peterson.

