The last two years of Xavier Bland's career have been frustrating to say the least. Across road and track events, the 16-year-old cyclist had been selected to compete at four different national titles. But each and every time he thought he would get the chance to take on the country's best, the opportunity was taken from him due to COVID causing the cancellation of the events. That's why this Thursday - knock on wood - will be such a special occasion as Bland is finally set to take part in the Track Nationals in Brisbane. "It's been really exciting and I'm looking forward to getting on the track and feeling the environment," he said. "Also looking forward to the team relationships and getting to know everyone around NSW and the rest of Australia because there's some people who have gone to nationals when they were younger, but I didn't so I don't really know anyone around country." While there, he is expected to take part in the 500 metre, the sprints, the team pursuit, the team event the scratch race and might even throw in the the points race for good measure. "I'm there to make the most of it," he added. And if recent form is anything to go by, he just might be travelling back to Orange with a medal or two around his neck. This past weekend he won the NSW Elimination Track Championships at Dunc Grey Velodrome. This particular race saw the competitor in last place at the end of every lap eliminated until a final champion was crowned. "The main way that people would get out in that kind of race is they get stuck behind the group and they'd have to sprint," Bland added. "The best way to ride one of those races is to be in the first couple of riders and people will be fighting and pushing around. It's one of the more dangerous races in track because everyone is pushing around and fighting for the front." The Track Nationals get underway on March 24 and run until Sunday, March 27.

