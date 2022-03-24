sport, local-sport,

For Tom Cornelius-Feltus, triathlon is the perfect combination of sports for a dedicated athlete. The Kinross student has a vast school swimming background, is thoroughly involved in running and loves mountain and road biking. With that sporting interest it's no surprise he was one of two Orange Triathlon Club champions on Sunday after a friendly rivalry with Western Regional Academy of Sport coach Tristan Harrison. Harrison was first out in the swim and bike transition but Tom quickly stole back the leader position on the bike and held onto it for a championship title. "I was pretty tired but I wasn't as bad as I thought I'd be because I was going pretty hard," Tom said. After starting triathlons only a year ago, the talented student has ticked off several competitions throughout the state. Tom said the main motivation for competing came from his sibling. "My sister did it so I just followed her through it," he said. "(I like triathlons) because it's a range of three different sports instead of one. "Cycling is my favourite because it's fast." Following on from his success, Tom will head to Port Stephens this weekend for the Trex Cross Triathlon state championship. In the female category, Molly Dean also secured her first club championship racing home in 52:15. "I felt pretty good, I was tired though it was hot out there," she said. Molly's path to the title is different to her counterpart after competing in triathlons since primary school and puts her win down to "getting more experience". She also added that the Gosling Creek precinct provided the perfect experience for everyone involved. "I like Gosling, it's a good facility and it's good with the new track because you get to be all internal and it's better for the viewers as well," she said.

