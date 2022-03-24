sport, local-sport,

After five rounds of competition and a semi-final, the Western Women's Rugby League grand final is close to arrival. In first grade, the competition's strongest sides for the year - Woodbridge and Panorama Platypi - will verse each other on Sunday (March 27) for glory as Bathurst's Jack Arrow Complex plays host. Woodbridge captain, Nikita Campbell, said her side is raring to go. "Our team's looking great, after last week we're feeling pretty good and confident but we know it's not going to be an easy game," she said. The 'last-week' fixture Campbell is referring to was a comprehensive 42-16 semi-final victory over Castlereagh at Grenfell. The large win was much-needed for the side after a 22-16 loss to Goannas in round five. "That certainly was a big confidence boost since we had a loss prior to that game but it gave us a wake up call and got us to that win we wanted," Campbell said. While Panorama will have the home ground advantage, Woodbridge are determined to reverse a 20-16 loss to the Platypi in round two. Both sides had different preparation into that fixture with Woodbridge receiving the bye in round one while Panorama defeated Vipers 40-16 in their opener. "We've played Bathurst (Panorama) before and that was our first game. We've had a few more games under our belt so I think we're ready this time around," Campbell said. "As a team we can work better together now, we've learnt how to work as a team and how we can better ourselves. "As I said Bathurst are a tough side but I think because we have that confidence with each other and a very good bond we're able to overcome any challenge." Saturday's action will kick off at 9am for the under 13s before 15s, 17s and 19s follow on with Woodbridge in the two latter grades as well. Opens will then play at 2:30pm.

