In what was the first taste of junior cricket for many of the side, the Orange City Warriors completed the undefeated season on Thursday in the under 11s grand final. They beat CYMS by 85 runs at Anzac Park and coach Jock Hough said the smiles on the Warriors' faces was a sight to see. "This year reminds you what the sport is about, with getting people together again," he said. "To see them looking how they did after their grand final win makes it all worth while. We had a group largely from Cudal and they've managed to meet a few mates from Orange and formed a great little team." With every wicket taken counting as four runs to a team's total, City finished the match at 5-174, with CYMS at 15-89. Hough also praised the competition rules which saw batters retire not out after 12 deliveries in an effort to give every player a go. "For some of our kids, it didn't really click until three or four weeks ago," he said. "You've had kids who couldn't hit the pitch and suddenly they're bowling really well. Or it might be kids with a bat who don't know what it's for and suddenly have worked it out. Sometimes it can take the whole season to make it click." Hough added that nerves didn't seem to play a part in the win. "I was probably more nervous than them," he said. "They were having so much fun that they didn't have time to think about it being a grand final. I don't think they let the situation overwhelm them too much." The other junior grand finals happening on Saturday are: (under 12s) Orange City Gladiators (first) v Orange City Warriors (second) at Max Stewart Park, (under 13s) Orange City (first) v Cavaliers (second) at Cutcliffe Oval, (under 14s) Orange City Gladiators (first) v Centrals (second) at Moulder Park, (under 15s) Cavaliers (first) v Kinross Heat (second) and (under 16s) Kinross Scorchers (first) v Orange City Gladiators (third). All games start at 8.30am. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

