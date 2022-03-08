AT THE END OF THE DAY | Predicting our top ten NRL teams for 2022

sport, local-sport,

Another NRL season is upon us, so we thought we'd try and figure out who are the teams to watch. So, without further ado, here is how we expect the top 10 to shape out by the end this year's Telstra Premiership regular season. This one didn't take a whole lot of investigative work. The last two years have been extraordinary for the hot new team on the block. Behind Nathan Cleary, the boys in black finished in the top two in 2020 and 2021, while winning it all in the latter. Every team has a breaking point - except the Salary Cap Storm down south - but I think Penrith still have a few good years left in them before money, ego and everything else that goes with a championship team finally comes to a head. Speaking of...has there been a team more easily hateable than the Storm over the past decade and a half? I don't think so. Year after year after agonising year, Melbourne deliver the goods during the regular season and I wouldn't bet against them doing the same for the next ten years as well. Given their prevalence to finish as minor premiers, ranking them number two could actually be seen as a slight to the Storm fans. But nevertheless, here they stand, ready to go on another deep post-season run once more. The name Tom Trbojevic should (and likely does) strike fear into hearts of whoever has lined up against Manly these past few season. Turbo is up there among the sport's very best game-breakers and although you can't win the premiership on the back of one player, luckily for Sea Eagles fans, they don't have to. Jason Saab and Reuben Garrick make up one almighty try-scoring trio and with some uncertainty surrounding some of the other title hopefuls, consistency could prove as crucial as ever this season. This could very well be seen as the first real double-take moment. The Red V finished agonisingly close to a finals berth last year, missing out on points difference alone after they finished the season tied on 18 points with four other teams - two of which snuck into the eight. So what makes me confident that they'll not only play finals footy, but have a red-hot crack at a title? Well, the team over at Zerotackle put together a piece detailing who has a favourable draw based on last year's results and who could be in for a long season. The Dragons have the second easiest draws among all 16 clubs, with only the Gold Coast Titans seeing a more favourable schedule. Take that into account and throw in what I'm predicting will be a breakout season by the Molong Magician himself - Cody Ramsey - and I think we're in for some entertaining footy. We've all heard the jokes, we've all endured the pre-season buzz and then the finals disappointment that naturally follows. So why do I think this year can be different for the Eels? To put it nicely, I don't. Finishing in fifth is hardly an indicator that you're a threat to take home the title, especially when we have a top two that are so clearly miles in front of the competition. But a finals berth is a finals berth and the mere chance to get fans excited for a deep playoff run is worth the hard work...right up until that crushing defeat comes calling and fans are chanting '2023 is our year'. I have and always will be a big fan of Adam Reynolds the halfback, which is why I think it was such a shame that he left a side with genuine premiership hopes for a Brisbane Broncos team that will be lucky not to finish with the wooden spoon. So after saying all that, it should come as no shock that I'm expecting the Bunnies to take a step back this season. As stated before, it takes more than one man to make a team thrive, but it certainly doesn't hurt to have those stars on your side of the field. It is hard work being a Sharks fan, I tell you what. Had we not won the premiership by slaying the Storm back in 2016, I may just have gone insane. Fourth, sixth, seventh, eighth and eighth have been where the Cronulla squad have finished in each since winning the premiership. If nothing else, they are experienced at being able to squeak into the finals, which is exactly how I imagine it playing out this year once again. A fall from grace given how they ended the regular season in 2021, but a shellacking in the semi-finals to the tune of 42-6 against the Sea Eagles has left a sour taste in my mouth. The Roosters are probably the one team in the bottom half of the four that I could see causing some problems for sides if they should play finals footy, but if they think they are going to slot right into a top four spot, then they are sorely mistaken. Hopes were high coming into 2022, but an injury to Jamal Fogarty has given me reason to panic. Hopes were high coming into 2022, but an injury to Jamal Fogarty has given me reason to panic. It's doubly bad news for Orange's own Jack Wighton, with the pair expected to be the duo to watch this season. Could they still create fireworks? Sure, but we'll have to wait a few weeks to see. In reality, I've only stuck the Tigers in here to ask a question we are all thinking...who thought it would be a good idea to have five players share the role of captain during one season?

