It was another big week for those in the pool with nail-biters mixed with blowouts the calling card. KWS Krill didn't hold back in their huge Orange Water Polo victory last Thursday as they kept the goals coming and coming and coming. The top Kinross side downed their school rivals KWS Kingfish with a big 15-2 win in their opens clash with Dylan Tucker and Arnie Tancred bagging five goals each for the victors. Platypus teams had a great night in the pool. This started off with Gold downing KWS Killer Whales 9-5, on the back of four goals from Gus Wilson and three from Ben Watt. Later in the night Platypus Silver secured themselves an entertaining 9-6 win over Goal Diggers. In the other opens games Flounders recorded a strong 8-0 win over KWS Killer Whales, and in the all-Jet clash, Turtles were able to edge out Cobras 8-6. In the junior games, KWS Hydra were consistent in scoring seven goals in each of their two wins. They started with a 7-4 win over Orange Water Dragons before downing KWS Kraken 7-5. Earlier in the afternoon Orange Water Dragons piled on all their goals in the first half to topple KWS Kraken 8-5. The intermediates games produced some mixed results. KWS Nessies downed Orange Water Dragons 8-4, KWS Barracudas beat KWS Mantas 6-1, and KWS Orcas accounted for KWS Bluebottles 10-5. Juniors: Intermediates: Opens:

