The Western Premier League has gifted us some mouth-watering opening round fixtures for 2022, but there's a lot to love past the first week. With the addition of two more sides to the competition this season in Orange CYMS and Bathurst 75s, it has given schedule-makers even more opportunities to squeeze in derby days and renew some rivalries. Unlike the Peter McDonald Premiership, the WPL has been ahead of the game in getting the best of the best from across the west to take on each other for a few years now. Both Orange and Dubbo will sport three sides, Bathurst the two, while Mudgee, Parks and Lithgow will also feature this season. We know that the round one match between Barnies and Waratahs will be must-see tv, but what are the other games that have us chomping at the bit. These are the five games we think are the ones worth hitting the road to watch. There was no premier, minor premier or any kind of champion crowned last year due to COVID forcing the cancellation of the end of the season. With just one round to play, the underdog Spurs who they themselves downplayed their chances of even making the finals, let alone winning them, were in the driver's seat for the number one seed heading into the semi-finals. Hot on their heals and still a shot to steal the title? Waratahs of course. The sky blues had been dominant for most of the season, even enjoying a 3-1 round five win against the Spurs at home. Because we didn't get to see these team faces off in the finals, both teams could lay claim to being the best team from 2021, while neither knowing for sure. Round four of this year will be the first time these two teams face off, and with Mullet Messi Duncan Cahill scheduled to depart at some point during the season, this may be his only chance to shine against Tahs. Lock this in as one not to miss. In my mind, the Cobras were the most entertaining team of the 2021 season. This is to say that any given match they could cause a big upset, lose in heart-breaking fashion or play out a bitter 0-0 draw. That anticipation left viewers on a knife's edge for the full 90 minutes and I expect similar results from them this year. So why would a matchup against the newcomer 75s spark my interest? Because of that uncertainty I just outlined. By this point in the season, we should have a pretty good idea of whether or not the Bathurst bunch will be finals contenders or if this will be an adjustment season. Should we find ourselves somewhere in the middle, this match could be crucial as I'll be picking Parkes to finish right around that edge of fifth place, meaning every match they play will be crucial. As previously mentioned, we've got three Orange sides contesting the WPL this season and I can't see room for all of them to squeeze into the finals. CYMS will have already played their first derby of the season against Waratahs in round five, which means any nerves that they do have should be gone by the time they take on the red and white. Barnies were red hot to finish last season and there will be no doubt in the minds of Josh Ward's men that they are the big brother in town. A dominant win against the green and golds could prove to the rest of the competition that they aren't to be messed with. On the other side of that are the newcomers, but don't for a second think they lack any kind of confidence. On more than one occasion, CYMS coach Matt Roberts has said how he didn't want to join the competition before his team was ready. You might think this is just coach-speak and go 'what else is he going so say', but I believe that he believes his team is ready to compete right from the get-go. Now before you say anything, hear me out. Yes, Mudgee were well and truly outclassed last season, but they knew it was coming and so did we, so there were no surprises there. Bulls on the other hand had a season by their own standards would have been seen as a disappointment. So why will I be tuning in to this match? The simple answer is like any fan, I want to see goals, goals and more goals and this matchup is going to bring plenty. While Mudgee were hard pressed to get points on the board, they were able to bag a handful of goals here or there, while Bulls' Kane Settree may just be the best player in the competition. If Mudgee are in with a sniff of the finals, then this game will prove critical in securing a spot. As for Bulls, they'll never say it, but they'd be disappointed if they don't win by at least four goals. That will be the true test of whether they are title contenders. We've talked about the top of the table and who we expect to challenge for the title, now we get to the other end of the spectrum. Neither of these sides put their best put forward in 2021 and unfortunately for them, I'm expecting more of the same. While there isn't the intrigue of say a Premier League where relegation is at stake for those at the bottom, nobody wants to come away from a season with only a wooden spoon to show for it. Workies would be favoured to take home that honour, but should they cause an upset in this match, it will give them enough time to dig themselves out of any hole they may find themselves in.

