It was a good night to be a green and gold supporter. Orange CYMS cleaned up at the Group 10 Player of the Year awards for 2021, with first grade captain-coach Dan Mortimer taking out two of the night's biggest honours. The halfback claimed both the first grade coach of the year and the coveted player of the year award. "A lot of effort goes in and it's not why you play the game but it's always nice to get a bit of a reward for your effort," Mortimer said. "It could've gone to a number of our boys and a number of other people. I know it was a close count. The coaching reward is probably the most rewarding. The playing award is nice but it was nice to pick up both of them going into the new season." Mortimer wasn't able to be there in person, but was receiving constant updates from all of those in attendance. He said he wasn't expecting to win the awards he did. "It was a good year and a reward for the consistency over the season for the boys," he added. "I thought it might've hurt CYMS that we had so many good players. To get a nod was nice but I'd trade them both for a premiership. "It would've been nice to have the awards held straight after the season, but it's nice that they still held them and it launches us into this season as well." Young-gun Addison Williams also delivered some silverware for the minor premiers, being named leading goal scorer and leading point scorer. "We've got a really strong junior base and they were rewarded as well and it's showing that the club is doing the right thing," Mortimer added. "There's a lot of people involved in the club to help win those awards. I'm glad that people who are the heart of the club were there to enjoy the last chapter of last year." The only non-CYMS player to take home a first grade award was Bathurst Panther Des Doolan who was crowned leading try scorer with 13. To cap off the great night for the green and golds, they also took home the club championship. Rookie of the year went to Tyler Colley (Bathurst St Pats) while volunteer of the Year was awarded to Gary Norton. Here is a full list of award winners from the night: Under 18s League Tag Under 18s men's Senior League Tag Reserve Grade First Grade:

