Glen Prestwidge could not have been prouder of the performance his under 18s girls side put forward at the recent Junior State Cup Southern Conference titles. The Orange Thunder side took down Cronulla 7-4 (3-2) and a Hills Hornets team littered with NSW players 6-3 (3-1) on their way to a grand final matchup against "friendly rivals' Wagga Wagga. During that deciding game, the girls ran away 13-6 (6-3) winners to be crowned champions. "They were ecstatic and crying and so were the parents," coach Prestwidge said. "It's been a big effort over COVID. We haven't trained as much as we would like to, but the girls all gelled together and played as a team and it was just a great effort by the girls." Josie Clarke was named player of the final in what could have been the last time the majority of these girls played together. "A lot of these girls have been playing for Orange Touch since they were seven years old," Prestwidge added. "I've been coaching this side since day dot and it's been a lot of hard work that the girls have put in." Having secured the win, the side will now get to lace up the boots at least one more time together. "They won in under 10s, won seniors and have come back and now have won the Southern tournament," a proud Prestwidge said. "They will now go to Sydney in two weeks' time to play a three game match and see if they can take it out against whoever wins the Northern conference." The Junior State Cup final will take place on March 6 in Tempe. The under 18s girls were the only victorious Thunder team at the competition, with under 16s girls, under 16s boys and under 12s the next best, having all made the semi-finals. The winning Thunder team was made up of: Coach Glen Prestwidge, assistant coaches Phil Mooney and Bret Mendham, manager Michelle Prestwidge and players Rebecca Prestwidge, Hailey Prestwidge, Caitlin Prestwidge, Josie Clarke, Jasmine Griffiths, Saige King, Hope Gibson, Lucy Dean, Marley Cardwell, Lily Martin, Airlie Mason, Sophie Banks and Annabel Harrison.

