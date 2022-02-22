Tink takes Dragons to task during dominant display

sport, local-sport,

It was a junior who delivered the biggest goal haul of last week's Orange Water Polo round. Tom Tink slammed home seven goals in one match, including four in the third quarter, to help KWS Hydra score a convincing 18-1 win over Orange Water Dragons U13s. Hydra backed this up with a 9-1 victory over KWS Kraken before Orange Water Dragons were able to steal a 5-3 win over KWS Kraken. There were a few other players trying to match Tink's efforts as the evening went on. Platypus Silver's Angus Wilson nailed six goals in his side's 11-6 win over KWS Kingfish, where Josh Fouche scored five in a losing side. Goal Diggers and Flounders played out a fantastic battle with the teams trading goals throughout the match. It was Goal Diggers who were able to scrape home with an 8-7 win with Lochie Pettiford scoring three strong goals for the victors. The rest of the open games had clear results with Jet Cobras accounting for Platypus Gold 7-0, Jet Turtles taking down a determined KWS Killer Whales 8-3 and KWS Krill claiming a 10-7 win over Platypus Gold. In the intermediate games, the match of the round was a tight one between KWS Mantas and KWS Bluebottles. Mantas were looking the stronger outfit at half-time with a 3-0 lead but KWS Bluebottles mounted a comeback. Mantas added two more to their total in the third period while Bluebottles scored once. In the final quarter Bluebottles piled on three goals and were able to keep Mantas scoreless but it wasn't quite enough as Mantas took a 5-4 win. In the other intermediate matches Orange Water Dragons toppled KWS Orcas 10-4 and KWS Barracudas downed KWS Nessies 7-3. The next round of matches will be played this Thursday at the Orange Aquatic Centre. Juniors: KWS Hydra 18 def Orange Water Dragons U13s 1. KWS Hydra 9 def KWS Kraken 1. Orange Water Dragons U13s 5 def KWS Kraken 1. Intermediates: Orange Water Dragons 10 def KWS Orcas 4. KWS Barracudas 7 def KWS Nessies 3. KWS Mantas 5 def KWS Bluebottles 4. Opens: Platypus Silver 11 def KWS Kingfish 6. Goal Diggers 7 def Flounders 6. Jet Cobras 7 def Platypus Gold 0. Jet Turtles 8 def KWS Killer Whales 3. KWS Krill 10 def Platypus Gold 7.

