On the move | All the player signings ahead of the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership
The 2020 season never got off the ground and the 2021 winter was cruelly cut short, so with change afoot ahead of the 2022 season it's fair to say the new Peter McDonald Premiership is the most anticipated competition in Western Division's proud and storied history.
And with 13 teams, stretching from Lithgow to Nyngan, set to take part, who's lining up for who?
After a slow start through October and November, the player transfer market is heating up and all the switches, new arrivals and shock departures are hard to keep track of, we understand.
So, to make life easier, we've got all the moves - in, out and sideways - for every club across the Western's premiership right here in the one place.
(We'll update this list as the off-season progresses)
LITHGOW WORKIES
CAPTAIN-COACH: Greg Alderson .
- IN: Lomano Lufe (Blacktown), Isaac Thompson (Narromine).
- OUT:
MUDGEE DRAGONS
CAPTAIN-COACH: Jack Littlejohn.
- IN:
- OUT:
BATHURST PANTHERS
CAPTAIN-COACH: Jake Betts.
- IN: Chris Grevsmulh (Hawks)
- OUT:
BATHURST ST PAT’S
CAPTAIN-COACH: Zac Merritt.
- IN:
- OUT:
ORANGE CYMS
CAPTAIN-COACH: Daniel Mortimer.
- IN: Ethan McKellar (Hawks), Marcel Ikinofo (Hawks).
- OUT: Jack Buchanan (Cowra), Jack Nobes (Cowra).
ORANGE HAWKS
COACH: Shane Rodney.
- IN:
- OUT: Ethan McKellar (Orange CYMS), Marcel Ikinofo (Orange CYMS), Chris Grevsmuhl (Bathurst Panthers), Willie Heta, Toby Westcott (Queensland)
COWRA MAGPIES
CO-COACHES: Jack Buchanan, Jack Nobes.
- IN: Jack Buchanan (Orange CYMS), Jack Nobes (Orange CYMS).
- OUT:
PARKES SPACEMEN
CAPTAIN-COACH: Jack Creith.
- IN:
- OUT:
FORBES MAGPIES
COACH: Cameron Greenhalgh.
- IN: Jake Grace (retirement), Dawson Nanai (Temora), Brad McMillan (Eugowra), Alvin Maungaati (Western Suburbs).
- OUT:
WELLINGTON COWBOYS
CAPTAIN-COACH: Justin Toomey-White.
- IN:
- OUT: EJ Fernando (Macquarie), Wade Peachey (Macquarie), Dennis Moran (retirement), Will Lousick (Newcastle), Colt Tairua (Macqaurie), Corey Cox (Macquarie).
DUBBO CYMS
COACH: Shawn Townsend.
- IN: Nick Harvey (Macquarie)
- OUT: Jack Smith (Sydney), Joe Yeo (Sydney), Braye Porter (Canterbury Bulldogs).
DUBBO MACQUARIE
CAPTAIN-COACH: Alex Ronayne.
- IN: Josh Merritt (Nyngan), Jai Merritt (Nyngan), EJ Fernando (Wellington), Wade Peachey (Wellington), Corey Cox (Wellington), Colt Tairua (Wellington).
- OUT: Nick Harvey (Dubbo CYMS), Rob Mafi (Blacktown Workers), Richie Peckham.
NYNGAN TIGERS
COACH: TBA
- IN:
- OUT: Josh Merritt (Macquarie), Jai Merritt (Macquaire)
