After the scorching heat and dust of 2020, next weekend's A Day on the Green looks like it will actually live up to its name. The paddock at Heifer Station Wines that plays host to the event is looking decidedly lush after a wet and cool spring and summer. And even better, punters at the concert headlined by Midnight Oil will be officially allowed to sing and dance. The early easing of restrictions announced by the NSW Premier this week came just in the nick of time, with singing and dancing now permitted from Friday February 25 - the day before A Day on the Green. More than 8000 people are expected to attend on Saturday - the first A Day on the Green in Orange since Cold Chisel headlined the inaugural event in 2020, on a day that reached almost 40 degrees. With tops in the mid 20s forecast all next week, the temperature is expected to be much more pleasant this time round: "We're looking forward to a change in the vibe," said Heifer Station's sales and operations manager James Thomas. Gates open at 4pm next Saturday, with Emily Wurramara on stage from 5.35pm, followed by Busby Marou at 6.45 pm. Headliners Midnight Oil will perform a two-hour set from 8pm - 10pm. A week out, there are still tickets available, including to Heifer's Station's Bull Pen, which gives access to premier views, a space styled by the The White Place, private bar and bathroom facilities and a food package by Smoking Brothers Catering. Heifer Station says unlike previous years, its cellar door will remain open on Saturday, however online bookings will be required.

