Race day fashion will be front and centre at the Epiroc Ladies Day at Towac Park Racecourse on Saturday. The annual race meet is "focused on the ladies" says Racing Orange Executive Officer Bree McMinn, and Fashions on the Field is always a highlight of the day. "CosMedic Collective, Julie Herbert Millinery, Angullong Wines and Quest Apartments have all sponsored the Fashions on the Field so there's some really fantastic prizes on offer," said Ms McMinn. In the track, the six race meet has some "very strong nominations" according to Ms McMinn and "the track is looking fantastic." "We've been very fortunate to have a mild summer so it's come through really well," she said.

