A police investigation is underway into the death of a 28-year-old woman who allegedly died after she sustained burns while being bathed. On February 2, the long-term disability client of Orange's LiveBetter was being supported by carers in her home when the incident occurred. The woman was taken to Orange Hospital for treatment and then taken to Concord Hospital where she died on February 7. According to LiveBetter CEO Natalie Forsyth-Stock "everyone is absolutely devastated". "We have supported her for many years, and she is a beautiful soul who has brought joy into the lives of many within our local LiveBetter community," she said. "Her life was enriched by her incredibly loving and caring family and the strong, supportive community around her. "This is a terribly difficult time for the family, and we are doing whatever we can to support them." According to Ms Forsyth-Stock the front-line staff working with the woman when the accident occurred are "very distraught". "They have been stood down with pay and are being supported with counselling as they deal with this tragic situation," she said. "These staff are not new to their profession, with over nine years and four years' experience supporting people with disability." Ms Forsyth-Stock said all front-line staff go through induction and appropriate training across a range of safety and customer care courses. The NSW Police, NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission and Worksafe NSW have been informed and the police are conducting an investigation into the incident. "The entire LiveBetter family have been affected by this tragic accident. Counselling has been provided to staff and clients impacted by this devastating loss," Ms Forsyth-Stock said. "LiveBetter are respecting the bereaved family's request that we not provide further public comment at this time and ask that their privacy be respected as they mourn." LiveBetter is a not-for-profit community service organisation that provides disability, family and aged care services.

