A free screening of the Australian classic, The Man from Snowy River, will be a highlight of Banjo Paterson's birthday celebrations in Orange this weekend. The open air event at Robertson Park on Friday night will also include live poetry readings before the movie from 7pm. The Orange-born bush bard would have turned 158 on February 17, and the annual Banjo Paterson Festival is marking the occasion with a week of poetry themed events. Chair Len Banks said the festival got underway last Saturday at Yeoval with a book launch, followed by the annual Molong poetry brawl at the Freemasons Hotel in Molong and poetry and music at the Banjo Paterson museum on Sunday. South Court has played host to Brekky and Poetry on the Pavers all this week - a barbecue breakfast and entertainment from local youth and walk-up poets each morning that will finish on Friday. "We've had some wonderful visiting poets from all over NSW, Victoria and Queensland as well as local people," Mr Banks said. Thursday also saw the twilight barbecue at Banjo Paterson Park - an evening of music, poetry and stories on the poet's actual birthday. Mr Banks said this weekend's highlights would include the Man From Snowy River screening, as well as the Youth Poetry Competition, featuring original poetry reading from primary and high school students, from 9am Saturday at the Orange Regional Conservatorium in Hill Street. On Saturday night, Strawhouse Wines will host visiting musicians Paul Laszlo and Ann Palumbo as part of the festival. Tickets can be booked through Strawhouse or Orange 360 and include a glass of wine and a light meal. The Rotary Club market at the Orange Showgrounds will wrap things up on Sunday. Meanwhile, entries for the Banjo Paterson Writing Awards are now open, with $2000 up for grabs for the winning contemporary poem or $2000 for the winning short story. For entry forms and all the details go to the Central West Libraries website. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/b5aea145-fc14-48ef-befb-c880af4faa93.jpg/r0_230_1807_1251_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg