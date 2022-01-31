news, local-news,

ARIA Award nominees Busby Marou and indi-award winning artist Emily Wurramara have been confirmed as the support acts for Midnight Oil's A Day on the Green show in February. The acclaimed singer-songwriters were announced as the special guests for Midnight Oil's 'Resist: The final tour' show on Monday morning. The iconic Australian band begun its tour in Tasmania last week and confirmed both Busby Marou and Emily Wurramara will accompany them at show on the mainland. The A Day on the Green show in Orange will be at Heifer Station on Saturday, February 26. Busby Marou is made up of Rockhampton duo Thomas Busby and Jeremy Marou. Meaningful lyrics and melodic guitar riffs have allowed Busby Marou to gain a reputation as one of Australia's hardest-working live bands, best known for their distinctly Australian storytelling and gifted musicianship. Their success includes four ARIA-charting albums. Their 2010 self-titled album, while their most recent albums The Great Divide and Farewell Fitzroy debuted in the Top 5, and Postcards From The Shell House was the act's first ARIA No.1 album. They have been nominated for multiple ARIA awards, have won 4 APRA awards, and they also won 2010's Deadly Award for "Most Promising New Talent". They have millions of global streams across their four album releases. Emily Wurramara originates from Groote Eylandt in the Northern Territory and is an AIR award-winning, six-time Queensland Music Award winner and ARIA-nominated artist. In 2018 she released an 11-track album Milyakburra, educating and informing in both English and Anindilyakwa languages. The critically acclaimed album features the emotive Lady Blue and Black Smoke. She has performed on many global stages, and has toured and played with iconic artists including Archie Roach, Mavis Staples, John Farnham, Missy Higgins, Jessica Mauboy, John Butler and more. Described as "one of music's most inspiring Indigenous role models", Ms Wurramara's second album is set for release in 2022. In November, the Oils announced this would be the band's last tour of Australia and already the show is drawing critical acclaim. The band's appearances last week at the Mona Foma Festival in Launceston and Hobart has been widely praised. The Australia wrote: "If the first concert of Midnight Oil's last tour was indicative of the 18 dates to follow, the Sydney-born band is fighting against the laws of rock 'n' roll nature by going out on top ... if you can, go." And The Guardian said fairwell tours can often be either too heavily focussed on the past or the "cash register". "... but if Midnight Oil's show in Launceston on Sunday was any indication, they're not coasting to the finish line." "Midnight Oil's farewell lap, to mark a new album, and preserve the legacy of their blistering live shows, was never going to be reflective and dewy-eyed.," the Herald Sun's review said. Extra accommodation for the event is also being released, with the Australian National Field Days site available for campers. While Orange to Heifer Station rapid bus shuttle services, with multiple pick-up locations, are also available. Limited parking is available on site at Heifer Station. Tickets on sale for the Orange A Day on the Green from Ticketmaster. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/b8766a9c-1a0b-45b0-aa1d-7f51c3e8d1c1.jpg/r2_427_5997_3814_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg