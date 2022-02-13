sport, local-sport,

PLATYPUS teams showed their strength in the water in scoring two wins in the Orange Water Polo competition's return on Thursday. Team Platypus took out the Open B division title in the 2020-21 season but have returned for 2022 with two sides. Platypus Gold started the night in fine form with a 10-3 victory over KWS Kingfish. Angus Wilson led the charge with three goals while Liz Coolican Dewhurst and James Croke bagged a double each. Platypus Silver recorded a solid 6-2 victory over KWS Killer Whales. Open A division defending champions Jets Turtles stormed into the new season with two wins in their two games. First, they accounted for KWS Krill 11-2, with new recruit Kolby McMahon slamming home five goals, before toppling Goal Diggers 13-2, where Nikita Williams and Brad Timbs scored four each. Jets Cobras blew out the cobwebs with a 7-1 win over Flounders. The Intermediates matches delivered some clear winners. KWS Barracudas downed KWS Orcas 9-1, Orange Water Dragons toppled KWS Bluebottles 7-0 and KWS Nessies accounted for KWS Mantas 10-3. The juniors proved the future of the sport is in safe hands with some excellent skills on show. Isabelle Perkins scored four goals for Orange Water Dragons U13s but her team was still edged out 7-6 by KWS Kraken. KWS Hydra downed Orange Water Dragons U13s 7-3 before being clear 10-1 winners over KWS Kraken. The next round of matches will be played on Thursday, February 17. Training is open to all players on Tuesdays at the Orange Aquatic Centre diving pool from 4.30-5.30pm for juniors and from 5.30pm for Intermediates and Opens. Juniors: KWS Kraken 7 def Orange Water Dragons U13s 6; KWS Hydra 7 def Orange Water Dragons U13s 3; KWS Hydra 10 def KWS Kraken 1. Intermediates: Orange Water Dragons 7 def KWS Bluebottles 0; KWS Barracudas 9 def KWS Orcas 1; KWS Nessies 10 def KWS Mantas 3. Opens: Platypus Gold 10 def KWS Kingfish 3; Jets Cobras 7 def Flounders 1; Jets Turtles 11 def KWS Krill 2; Platypus Silver 6 def KWS Killerwhales 2; Jets Turtles 13 def Goal Diggers 2.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/fd9548d8-c1f4-40a8-991b-9722bd862e06.JPG/r94_132_2816_1670_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg