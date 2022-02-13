sport, local-sport,

Hugh Le Lievre never knew if he'd ever get the chance to play at the famous SCG. The CYMS captain has always been a special talent, excelling with bat and ball throughout his youth and still to this day. That's why Monday will be so special, as he and the Central West Wranglers get the chance to step out onto one of the world's most famous grounds when they take on the defending champion ACT Aces in the Plan B Regional semi-final. "As a kid growing up playing backyard cricket with my dad and younger brother, I always dreamed of getting to play at the SCG," Le Lievre said "Ironically, they have both already had their chance to play there. I will finally get my turn Monday, although I admit I thought the opportunity to do so had well and truly passed me by. "To finally tick off my childhood dream in my early 30s and to have played a key role in the team qualifying for this stage of the competition is very fulfilling. I'll cherish the memory even more as I get to share the experience with my wife, son, parents and my brother." The Wranglers made it to this point in thrilling fashion. They lost their opening game of the competition to the Western Plains Outlaws before they produced two dominating wins to go through to the finals on net run rate. Le Lievre will be joined by Orange City all-rounder Ed Morrish as the two Orange representatives in a team made up largely of Bathurst players. "There is no doubt we have a strong squad but that matters little if we can't put together strong team contributions on the day," Le Lievre added. "Twenty 20 is such a dynamic game that you need all players firing and ready to take their chances when the opportunities present themselves. "I think the Plan B Regional Bash is a wonderful concept and something that motivates the best country cricketers to keep playing the game. "I plan on really soaking up every bit of the experience and can't wait to get out there on the hallowed turf." The Wranglers' match will take place at 2pm on February 14. The winner will advance to the final against the victor of the game between the Lake Mac Attack and Northern Inland Bolters which is played at 10am that same day. The match can be watched on the Cricket NSW YouTube page. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/4d1a6ed4-d208-4898-b13c-6180b99e983d.jpg/r6_0_1195_672_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg